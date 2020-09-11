Child bitten by copperhead in Orangeburg; experts provide advice about snake bites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-month-old Orangeburg boy was bitten by a copperhead snake Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was playing outside at a Putter Path residential playground when he was bitten by the snake, according to neighborhood residents who didn’t want their names used.

The child was taken to a Columbia hospital but the status of the child's condition was not immediately known Friday afternoon.

The copperhead is South Carolina’s most common venomous snake, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

According to DNR, the snake can reach a length of 4 feet. The average adult is between 2 and 3 feet.

Its background color varies from pink to coppery-tan with dark brown hourglass-shaped cross-bands overlying. The head is typically a uniform copper color.

"Taking precautions such as looking before sticking your hands into thick vegetation or in small spaces, wearing closed-toed shoes, and using lights/flashlights when outside between dusk and dawn, around your home or in the forest, are good steps to reducing the probability of a snake bite," SCDNR Reptile and Amphibian Conservation Coordinator Andrew Grosse said.