Chief Adams: ‘The future of Orangeburg is bright’; city officials say goodbye to retired public safety director

Adams thanked Davis for his support. Adams took over the department in February 2015, following Davis’ retirement.

“He and I had some pretty lengthy discussions when I became the director of public safety,” Adams said. “He told me something that I thought was humorous at the time: that one year as a chief is like dog years – you count it as seven.”

“I am here to tell you one year as a director takes seven years out of your life,” Adams said. "I have six years as director and when you count the time as the acting director, that is over seven years. It has been a tough job. We have done some incredible things and we have had some setbacks.”

Adams said one thing he would like individuals to celebrate is the department's collaboration with Claflin University and the development of the certified, accredited DNA laboratory.

“I would submit to you no one else in the United States has any kind of collaborative effort as we do,” Adams said. “Let's not forget where we came from because those of you who have been around here a long time know where we came from and think about where we are right now and then think about where we are going to be in the future.”

