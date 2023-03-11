Dr. Damon Brown Crawford is a man of service.

He serves as senior director at Chick-fil-A in Orangeburg and is also a pastor at the World Faith Center church in Orangeburg, 593 Neeses Highway.

In addition, he is the author of a scholarly work titled, "The effects of leadership organizational culture on employee performance resulting in high turnover, low morale and decreased productivity."

Crawford earned a culinary arts and culinary management degree from The Art Institute of Charleston an MBA from Claflin University and a doctorate in leadership from Liberty University. A native of Charleston, he was raised in Orangeburg.

Crawford says he loves to help people.

"I love to help build people spiritually and socially to impact their communities and family. Currently, I'm partnering with local universities and colleges to train in leadership and establish internship programs," he said.

Crawford says there is a need to impact the community to see a brighter tomorrow.

"It is important to serve in the community so that we can make a difference and have a lasting impression on children and adults to pursue their dreams and goals, maximize and fulfill their purpose, making a difference in our world today," Crawford said. "Leadership is about influence and it's about turning lives around to support their dreams and goals."

He continued: "I enjoy serving and representing Orangeburg in a positive manner. I am also working on several other books to help build and develop leadership skills.

"I operated and owned Fish-N-Chips (seafood restaurant) where we sold various types of fish, developing my entrepreneurial skills in the community. We are establishing internships with OC Tech, Claflin and SC State University to help develop and educate students with a hands-on approach to help prepare them for their careers," he said.

Crawford says it is important to be a positive role model because it shapes young men for the better.

"I believe as a man, period, it is important to be an example to all walks of life helping others to become the leaders of tomorrow. Entrepreneurs are needed, leaders are needed every day and my passion is to help develop and prepare men and women with the quality principles needed to make a difference," he said.