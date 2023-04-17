Decorative stamped crosswalks, mast-arm traffic signals, landscaped medians and a shared-use path are among the amenities being worked on for Chestnut Street near South Carolina State University.

The U.S. 21/178 Bypass Corridor Enhancement Project was let for construction in the spring of 2022 and work is underway, according to Kelly Moore, director of public engagement at the S.C. Department of Transportation.

“Work is currently anticipated to be completed at the end of this year, including a 10-foot wide shared use path from Goff Avenue to Belleville Road, new stair and ADA ramp access to Harmon Park and stamped crosswalks,” Moore said.

The project also includes rehabilitated sidewalks, landscaped/hardscaped medians, additional stair access to the pedestrian bridge on the university’s Chestnut Street entrance and roadway and pedestrian lighting.

SCDOT has reported that mast-arm traffic signals will be placed at the intersections of Magnolia Street and Goff Avenue, as well as the university’s Chestnut Street entrance.

The shared use path will accommodate bicyclists and walkers from Goff Avenue to Russell Street. It will meander along the S.C. State entrance.

A landscaped median with a four-foot decorative fence is also proposed for the project.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement that the project will benefit Chestnut Street, which is one of the main access points the public uses when visiting the campus given its proximity to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and the Fine Arts Building.

“These improvements will have a tremendous influence on how visitors, including prospective students and their families, view South Carolina State University and the community,” Conyers said.

“The upgrade also will bring safer access for our students walking from nearby apartments and provide a healthy exercise pathway for the campus community and the people of Orangeburg. I believe this project is long overdue and remain very excited about the impact it will have on the immediate area and the city,” he said.

Moore said, “SCDOT worked very closely with community stakeholders, including S.C. State, during the development and construction of this project.

“As part of this corridor improvement project, the shared-use path will provide a new connection for bicyclists and pedestrians coming from S.C. State to Goff Avenue and Belleville Road, where pedestrian facilities are already in place.”

She continued, “The security building at the entrance to S.C. State will be relocated further into campus to provide the proper spacing for the path and intersection. The relocation is expected to improve vehicle traffic at the entrance to the campus. SCDOT is committed to improving the road network for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.”

SCDOT has reported that the Lower Savannah Council of Governments provided $1.2 million to fund the preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition and would contribute any remaining funds for construction.

Sixth District Congressman James Clyburn was also able to earmark $8.1 million for the project in the federal budget, with Orangeburg County coming up with a required match of $1.6 million.