Chemical manufacturer's plan under scrutiny; lawmakers seek delay in making suspected cancer agent in Orangeburg

"I want to make sure we have a public hearing process and I want to hear from both sides," he said.

Gulbrandsen doesn’t expect to start production until fall 2021.

The company has not yet submitted an application to DHEC to manufacture the chemical, according to the environmental agency.

While he says he is keeping an open mind about the production of penta, Ott said the fact that the chemical is banned in over 150 countries "clearly raises red flags."

"I certainly don't want something that is banned in that many countries to be produced in Orangeburg County and in South Carolina," he said. "We need to hit the pause button."

Cobb-Hunter said, "I am not in favor of something being manufactured in Orangeburg County that has been banned across the globe except in Mexico and that is a pretty dubious distinction of Mexico and Orangeburg County being the only two areas where this product is manufactured.”

Cobb-Hunter said she has been informed by DHEC that they are unsure whether or they have jurisdiction over this matter.

"With all the rollbacks of regs and EPA rollbacks, I am not sure whether DHEC still has the same jurisdiction they once had," Cobb-Hunter said.