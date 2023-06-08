NORTH CHARLESTON -- The Charleston Animal Society has extended its free dog adoptions through Friday, June 9.

There is no cost to adopt any available dog. All dogs have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered – about a $800 value in services.

Charleston Animal Society also is also immediately suspending all adult dog intakes, including owner surrenders, until this crisis is resolved.

Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston. The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Adoptable animals can be viewed online at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/Adopt. And the public is being asked to share adoptable dog images on their personal social media pages.

The public also is being asked to use connections with animal rescue organizations to accept a homeless dog from Charleston Animal Society.