'Charlamange Tha God' to receive honorary doctorate from S.C. State

With a deeply personal vision to help address the unmet and underserved emotional needs of Black people worldwide, Charlamagne founded Mental Wealth Alliance (MWA) with a goal to raise $100 million and provide free mental health treatment to over 10 million Black people within five years.

Continuing to expand his multimedia footprint, Charlamagne launched Black Privilege Publishing — his joint venture with Atria Books at Simon & Schuster — which will bring culturally relevant content to the marketplace from emerging and renowned Black voices from around the world. Black Privilege Publishing will focus on opening new doors in the publishing marketplace by amplifying Black and brown narratives while rethinking traditional approaches to the publishing industry.

Charlamagne is the outspoken, well-informed, and charismatic co-host and driving force of the hottest radio show in the U.S., The Breakfast Club, entering its second decade on air as the most successful hip hop show in radio history. His transformative culture-shifting perspective has catapulted him to become one of the world’s most highly coveted and trusted voices, distinguished by his brilliant ability to transform and steer culture, ignite movements, and activate heightened levels of philanthropic engagement.