Charlamagne to speak at S.C. State graduation

Radio Hall of Fame inductee and bestselling author Charlamagne Tha God will address South Carolina State University graduates at the university’s spring commencement ceremony on May 7.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on the S.C. State campus. Attendance will be limited to ticketholders to allow social distancing in keeping with COVID-19 precautions.

Charlamagne Tha God, also known as Lenard Larry McKelvey, is the co-host and driving force of The Breakfast Club radio show, which is entering its second decade.

Charlamagne is a native of Moncks Corner and his mother graduated from S.C. State in 1975.

In 2019, Charlamagne established The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund by contributing $250,000 to S.C. State’s Alumni Association in honor of his mother and grandmother through his non-profit organization, Third Eye Awareness. The fund supports scholarships for Black women in English, communications and mental health fields at the university.

Charlamagne also co-hosts the popular podcast Brilliant Idiot.

He authored The New York Times bestseller “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” and the global bestseller “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.”