Charlamagne to grads: ‘Y’all are necessary’; McKelvey, Williams receive honorary degrees from SCSU

The 2020 and 2021 graduates of South Carolina State University were all eyes and ears as a familiar voice spoke to them during Friday’s commencement ceremony.
That familiar voice belongs to Moncks Corner’s own Lenard Larry McKelvey, better known as Charlamagne Tha God. Charlamagne is the son of 1975 S.C. State graduate Julie Ford McKelvey.
The Breakfast Club radio show co-host informed the graduates that they are all “necessary.”
“Each and every one of you that is about to do a little dance and some pomp and circumstance, y’all are necessary. See, necessary is an n-word that we don’t throw around enough. Last year when the world changed because of COVID-19, and God forced all to be still during the pandemic, we couldn’t go anywhere. Everything was closed, except for the things that were deemed essential,” Charlamagne said.
“Essential. That word was being used to describe things we needed during the lockdown, things that were absolutely necessary,” Charlamagne said.
The Radio Hall of Fame inductee further explained to the graduates why they are necessary.
“The reason you’re necessary is because the certification that you have worked for, the certification that you have earned, the certification that you are leaving here with today, it’s equipping you to go out into the world and serve. Not just serve anybody, but to serve us,” Charlamagne said.
“Us being Black people,” he said.
“The same way I’m letting you all know how necessary you are as humans, I want to tell you why it’s necessary, moving forward, that all of you all pour back into the Black community,” Charlamagne said.
Charlamagne preached the importance of being unapologetic.
“Each and every one of you have to be intentional about stepping out into this world to continue the process of making something of yourselves, so you can pour back into the community that has poured into you,” Charlamagne said.
“You have to be unapologetic about your people because when I look around this stadium, I see the change that Black people have been waiting on,” Charlamagne said.
He said each graduate must have radical Black dignity.
“I would hope that everyone in here possesses it. If you’re not thinking about changing the world in that way, if you’re not thinking about changing your community in that way, if you’re not thinking about liberating Black people in that way, then you’re simply not necessary,” Charlamagne said.
“You didn’t go to an HBCU to marginalize yourself, you went to an HBCU to be bold about your blackness,” Charlamagne said.
“You have to leave here today and walk out into the world like you have millions of ancestors, because you do,” Charlamagne said.
In addition to the hundreds of students receiving graduate and undergraduate degrees, two additional degrees were given.
Charlamagne and S.C. State alumnus Armstrong Williams both received an honorary doctorate of humane letters.
Williams is a 1981 graduate of S.C. State. He is the founder and CEO of Howard Stirk Holdings
Williams serves as the host of The Armstrong Williams Show, which is nationally broadcast, and The StrongCast podcast. He is also a syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate.
Williams received the Lifetime Achievement Award from his alma mater in 2017. He also donated $250,000 to his alma mater in 2017.
Charlamagne established The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship fund by contributing $250,000 in 2019 to the S.C. State Alumni Association.
Charlamagne is the author of New York Times bestseller “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” and global bestseller “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.”
