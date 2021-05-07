Charlamagne to grads: ‘Y’all are necessary’; McKelvey, Williams receive honorary degrees from SCSU

“Us being Black people,” he said.

“The same way I’m letting you all know how necessary you are as humans, I want to tell you why it’s necessary, moving forward, that all of you all pour back into the Black community,” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne preached the importance of being unapologetic.

“Each and every one of you have to be intentional about stepping out into this world to continue the process of making something of yourselves, so you can pour back into the community that has poured into you,” Charlamagne said.

“You have to be unapologetic about your people because when I look around this stadium, I see the change that Black people have been waiting on,” Charlamagne said.

He said each graduate must have radical Black dignity.

“I would hope that everyone in here possesses it. If you’re not thinking about changing the world in that way, if you’re not thinking about changing your community in that way, if you’re not thinking about liberating Black people in that way, then you’re simply not necessary,” Charlamagne said.

“You didn’t go to an HBCU to marginalize yourself, you went to an HBCU to be bold about your blackness,” Charlamagne said.