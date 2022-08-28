Changing the way we see seniors: Orange Hopes pageant Sept. 24

A native of Orangeburg, Adrienne T. Jones, has strived to give back in a tremendous way.

Jones, CEO and founder of Orange Hope Senior Initiatives, gives back to her community through her nonprofit organization. It serves to provide aid, help and assistance to the seniors in her community. Through her organization, she provides unique services to seniors.

In an effort to support, motivate and engage seniors, Orange Hopes serves through Senior Luncheon, nursing home baskets for various holidays, senior check-ins, consistently mail services and activities.

Through more engagement, Orange Hopes hosts an annual Senior Conference that provides a wealth of information, for not only seniors but for caregivers as well. It includes legal consultation, nutrition, mental health educational services, social services and pertinent health information for seniors and their caregivers. Guest speakers, who are professionals in various areas, provide presentations and resourceful information, including open dialogue to address the concerns of our growing aging community.

A previous luncheon held in Orangeburg back in April at the local Shoney’s where seniors gathered for fellowship, activities and social engagement provided one of the many essential needed for aging seniors.

Since its establishment in 2017, Orange Hopes has reached many seniors from the age of 60-85, providing resources, information and services that aid outside of family, health care and insurance.

This year, for the first time, Orange Hopes will have its first annual senior pageant, where senior contestants will have the opportunity to display their talent, experience and poise.

“This pageant will change the way we see our seniors in a mighty way,” Jones said, explaining why she’s passionate about this pageant. “It has been a long time coming. With the past few years of dealing with COVID, we have been stifled with being able to do this in-person, but we are determined to make this happen, following CDC guidelines. We want the families, friends and community members to come and support not only Orange Hopes but support a legacy. These ladies have been working to prepare for this event. We want to display that these ladies are more than just wives, mothers and grandmothers; they have paved the way, triumphed through obstacles, overcome adversity, and yet this still have something to offer.”

Jones, who has served many years in social service, has done so not only through her nonprofit business but also through her privately owned company.

The Orange Hopes Senior Pageant will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 434 Columbiana Drive, Columbia.

This year’s pageant will be hosted by former executive director of Family Solutions of the Low Country, Virginia Berry White — now pastor of Kairos Ministries in Orangeburg.

Tickets can be purchased through the Orange Hopes website at https://www.orangehopes.org/event-details/orange-hopes-senior-pageant. If you are interested in purchasing an ad, you can email orangehopes3@gmail.com or reach out to any board member.