Changing of the guard: After 41 years, Calhoun council has new chair

When David Summers became chair of Calhoun County Council in 1979, gasoline was selling for 86 cents a gallon.

The quiz game Trivial Pursuit was launched and the blockbuster "Alien" had just made the big screen. Sony had also just released the Walkman costing about $200.

In January 2022, the 41-year chairman passed the gavel as he chose not to run for the position.

According to the South Carolina Association of Counties, Summers is the longest-serving council chairman since 1969 when records began to be kept.

Summers has been dealing with health issues over the past year, prompting him to step down. He also lost his wife and two daughters to COVID within seven months of each other last year.

"I have to give things up," Summers said. "I have had 41 great years as chairman, mostly to you guys for supporting me and all but now with this fibrosis I got, I can't do it anymore. I can't get out and move around and what not."

Summers' last motion as chair was to nominate the officers of chairman, vice chairman and chaplain of council.

James Haigler was unanimously named chairman. Haigler has served in Calhoun County government for 32 years with about 20 years as council vice chairman.

Summers was elected in November 1978 and took office as council chair in January 1979 at age 39.

There was one year, 1990, when Roger Hill was elected chair, but Summers was elected the next year.

"I enjoyed it and learned a lot and met a lot people," Summers said, reflecting on his four decades of service. "I enjoyed doing what I have done with the Association of Counties through the years."

Summers said perhaps the biggest change he has seen in the past four decades in government is the increasing encroachment of state government on county governments. He said unfunded state mandates have hurt county governments.

"It takes it off the state and puts it on the county and causes the county to raise taxes on the people," Summers said. "I don't like that but there is nothing you can do about it. They are putting it on you anyhow."

Summers said he will most miss being able to move around and go to meetings as he has in the past.

He said he could not remain as chair because it "was not being fair to people on council."

Summers thanked his constituents.

"I appreciate them very much," he said. "I had some opposition when I first started in the first few years. I appreciate the support so much from the people ... and thank them for that."

"I have had a lot tell me I can't quit and that I need to keep looking out for them," he said. "I will be just one of the regulars on there now."

Summers said he "always enjoyed" working with Haigler and will continue to be a supporter.

Summers said in his early days on council, Calhoun County worked often with Orangeburg County. Calhoun County helped provide funding -- about 15% -- for the Orangeburg jail as well as about 15% of the Regional Medical Center. The county continues to have three residents on the RMC board.

He also noted Calhoun County helped fund Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and also has county residents on the college's board.

"I want to thank everybody for supporting me as chairman," Haigler said. "I probably will be calling on all of you and will probably need some help. I appreciate you all putting the confidence in me."

During the election of officers, Summers also nominated Cecil Thornton as vice chairman, but the motion failed with a 3-1 vote with Thornton abstaining.

Councilman John Nelson nominated Ken Westbury as vice chairman. Westbury was elected to serve in the position with a 4-1 vote.

Col. John Nelson was unanimously elected chaplain.

Haigler thanked Summers for "being the ambassador he has been for Calhoun County and for the state."

"He is well known all over the state," Haigler said. "He has done a great job for us. We appreciate your service as chairman."

Haigler said he understands the challenging role as chairman as much of the blame can often fall on the leader.

Thornton and Westbury echoed Haigler.

"We owe him a great deal of gratitude," Thornton said. "I am thankful for everything he has done for this county over the years."

"You have been outstanding in your service for a long period of time," Westbury said. "I don't know how you stood as long as you have but we appreciate all you have done."

In other matters, council was informed the Calhoun County Rural Fire Board voted unanimously that council move forward to approve medical transport insurance service for volunteer firefighters.

The matter was presented as information to council as the county is still waiting on final numbers of how many volunteers will qualify for the insurance benefit. This information should be forthcoming for council's Jan. 24 meeting.

The insurance will take effect July 1 if approved. The county estimates it will cost between $20,000 to $25,000 annually to provide the insurance, but much depends on how many firefighters qualify.

County officials say the insurance benefit serves as an incentive to try to attract more volunteer firefighters to serve in the county.

In other business:

Council gave unanimous second reading to allow the Calhoun County Historical Commission to execute deeds and closing documents for the sale of certain properties. Years ago, the late county Clerk of Court C.R. Banks largely left his estate to the county and provided stipulations on what can and can't be done on the property through any sales.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said about 30 county employees are out due to testing positive with COVID or having to quarantine. He said the county has an administration policy in place that individuals wear masks within county buildings and in public areas. The county has about 200 employees.

Council unanimously voted to reauthorize and extend holding meetings electronically. The January meeting was held virtually via OfficeSuite due to the increasing surge of the coronavirus.

Council appointed Suzanne Wolfe to serve on the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. Nelson said Wolfe has a wide range of experience in the medical field and has taken initiative in Sandy Run related to internet infrastructure and is a business owner.

"She is a very astute, smart and very public savvy person that I think will seat well on this board given the challenges they face," Nelson said.

Council unanimously passed a resolution recognizing school choice week from Jan. 23-29.

