Changes to go in effect with 2020 turkey season

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Department of Natural Resources wants turkey hunters across the state to note important changes to turkey seasons starting with the 2020 turkey season.

The most notable change is that turkey tags will no longer be free. For residents of South Carolina, the cost of three tags will be $5. For out-of-state hunters (nonresidents), two tags will cost $100.

The fees will be used for wild turkey research, turkey habitat management, costs associated with production and distribution of turkey tags and administration of the upcoming electronic harvest reporting program set to begin with the 2021 season.

The season dates for private land in Game Zone 1 and 2 are April 1 through May 10. The season dates for private land in Game Zone 3 and 4 are March 22 through April 30. For Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) statewide, the season runs from April 1 to May 5.

Resident hunters in all game zones can harvest three gobblers per season with no more than one gobbler per day. Additionally, hunters in Game Zone 1 and 2 cannot harvest more than one gobbler from April 1-10. This applies to both private and WMA lands in Game Zone 1 and 2. For resident hunters in Game Zone 3 and 4, no more than one gobbler may be harvested on private land from March 22-31.

