Republicans and Democrats who want changes in the way South Carolina’s circuit court and family court judges are selected will discuss the issue in Orangeburg.

“This is a bipartisan presentation because judicial reform is as bipartisan of an issue as you can have,” 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, D-St. Matthews, said.

“Other than a handful of lawyer-legislators, I can’t find anyone who likes the way we pick judges in our state,” he said

Pascoe is hosting the event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, lecture room C-118, located at 3250 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Special guests include Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, and Rep. Joseph White, R-Prosperity.

Over the past 18 months, Pascoe has been speaking across the state about judicial reform.

South Carolina and Virginia are the only two states where the legislature elects its judges, he said.

“But what’s unique to our system is the opaque screening process that involves the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. The commission is made up for six lawyer-legislators and four non-legislator lawyers appointed by the speaker of the House and chairperson of the Senate Judiciary. The JMSC routinely predetermines the outcome of the judicial elections and, in practice, allows a select few powerful lawyer-legislators to exercise tremendous power over the JMSC by fixing the outcome of the judicial races before a single vote is cast in the legislature,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe said he’s not speaking only to expose the JMSC system, “but to dispel misinformation spread by the few lawyer-legislators who oppose change.”

Republicans and Democrats are introducing similar legislation that calls for judicial reform, he said.

“We want to reform the Judicial Merit Selection Commission because it is rotten to the core,” said.

He supports legislation that will take lawyer-lawmakers off of the JMCS, Pascoe said.

He said lawmakers who oppose the judicial reform claim, “Pascoe is saying we have bad judges.”

“That’s totally untrue,” Pascoe said.

“Just like anything, we have a few bad judges in the state, but the majority are great,” he said.

“The vast majority of judges in our state are tremendous public servants. I am trying to make sure they become a truly independent branch of our government and not have to worry about a few lawyer-legislators who practice law in their courtroom,” he said.

Pascoe said he has support from judges, too.

“In just the past month, I have had five current family and circuit court judges tell me they appreciate what I am doing because they all say, ‘Any judge who tells you they aren’t looking over their shoulder worried about offending a lawyer-legislator is lying to you,’” he said.

Pascoe made his first presentation of this type in January 2022 before a group of Republicans in Greenville.

At that time, he presented a “wish list,” as he calls it, of reform.

Those items include: a fentanyl trafficking statue, docket order, curbing lawyer-legislator protection, bond reform and judicial reform.

The only item remaining undone on the list is judicial reform, he said.

Pascoe said those legislative changes have been accomplished because of “the voters and their engagement on the issues.”

“This is who the powers-that-be listen to,” he said.

“Now it is time to pass legislation dealing with the most important issue of all – judicial reform. It won’t be easy, because it means a few powerful legislators will have to give up power for the good of our state,” he said.