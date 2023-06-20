Some Republicans and Democrats are seeking changes in the way many of the state’s judges are appointed.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe is among those saying the state needs immediate judicial reform.

“Corruption and ineffective government are bipartisan issues. … Justice in South Carolina is only possible when it is on the hearts and minds of every South Carolinian,” he said.

Pascoe hosted a two-hour long presentation on Thursday night at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, where he and two lawmakers talked about why changes are needed.

People seeking to become judges in South Carolina – other than those who serve as municipal or magistrate judges – are first screened by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission.

The JMSC determines if the judicial candidates are qualified.

The S.C. General Assembly elects the judges from among the qualified candidates.

Pascoe believes a primary problem is six lawmakers who are also lawyers serve on the 10-member JMSC. The other four members of the JMSC are private-practice attorneys, not elected officials.

“The legislature doesn’t vote on judges until an opaque, almost secret, screening process,” Pascoe said.

He described the commission as being “clouded in secrecy and it often dictates the outcome of judicial races, and that’s not right.”

“In short, the JMSC process that we have right now allows a select few lawyer-legislators to carry tremendous power in the selection process of all of our state’s judges and they practice law in front of those same judges,” he said.

Pascoe said the call for judicial reform, “already has tremendous support.”

“Myself, the attorney general and over 40 sheriffs and solicitors – of both parties, Republican and Democrat – came together on this issue of judicial reform,” he said.

Rep. Joseph “Joe” White, R-Newberry, said lawmakers may approve changes as early as January 2024, when the General Assembly is scheduled to meet again.

“Why do we continue to let lawyer-legislators – criminal defense lawyer-legislators – decide who the judges are going to be in South Carolina? A reason why is because the general public doesn’t know how we do it,” he said.

“Everybody has bad roads, but few people know we have a bad judicial system,” he said.

White has proposed legislation which would let the governor appoint six members to the JMSC – with one of them recommended by the S.C. Bar Association and another recommended by the S.C. Sheriffs’ Association.

The president of the Senate and the speaker of the House would each appoint two members to the commission. Those appointees cannot be members of the General Assembly.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said, “A change needs to transpire with the process and the system.”

He also noted, “I have the utmost respect for the vast majority of my colleagues who are lawyer-legislators.”

Ott’s proposed bill supports, in part, having a seven-member JMSC, rather than 10. The bill would only allow former or retired judges of the S.C. Supreme Court, S.C. Court of Appeals, Circuit Court or Family Court to serve as members.

His bill also calls for prohibiting members of the General Assembly from serving as members on the JMSC and calls for stopping lawmakers who have conflicts of interest from voting to appoint judicial candidates.

The governor would appoint two members to the JMSC and the following organizations would appoint one member each: S.C. Chapter of American Trial Lawyers, S.C. Victim Assistance Network, S.C. Bar, S.C. Association for Justice and S.C. Sheriffs’ Association.

When lawyer-legislators end up appointing judges, they often end up practicing law in those judges’ courts, Pascoe said.

Pascoe wants the JMSC to be more independent, eliminating lawyer-legislators from the process.

He said the judiciary is, “hired only by the legislature, paid solely by the legislature and can only be fired by the legislature.”

He also noted that the operation of the judiciary is funded by the legislature.

“The judiciary arguably becomes an employee of the legislature, not a co-equal branch of government,” Pascoe said.

Pascoe said it will be challenging to convince some lawmakers to give up the power they hold on the JMSC.

Pascoe and lawmakers told the audience to reach out to their state representatives if they want to see changes about the Judicial Merit Selection Commission and how judges are appointed across the state.