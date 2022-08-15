Chance of severe weather Wednesday, Wednesday night

There is a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night as a frontal boundary stalls in the area.

The severe weather will be triggered by a stalled frontal boundary weak surface weave along the front, according to a Columbia National Weather Service Weather brief released Monday.

The front may remain close enough to the area to provide a risk of severe weather there, but confidence in the frontal position is low, according to the NWS.

The wet pattern is forecast to continue through the weekend. Locally heavy rain will be possible at times with potential for flooding.

Temperatures for the next six to 10 days are forecast to be near normal with precipitation slightly above normal, according to the NWS.