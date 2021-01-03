Champion of local business: Piggly Wiggly owner Fogle named T&D Person of Year

His love has been poured out in concrete form by putting equity into low-income rural communities.

"I consider Orangeburg and the surrounding communities home," Fogle said. "I know that small rural towns have had a rough time but I firmly believe the best is yet to come."

"I believe our role in our community is to provide the goods and services our customers want: to have a well-stocked store and to provide the fast, friendly service our customers deserve," Fogle said. "It is also important to provide jobs for our community."

"We are always looking for opportunities to grow our business in other locations but the most important thing is to do our best where we are," he continued.

"I am thankful that my father established himself in the grocery store business and I am so grateful to be in what I believe is the best business in the world," Fogle said.

Today, the stores are still entirely family-owned and operated.

Fogle's wife of 19 years, April, brother Allan and his wife Linda, two sons and niece are all in the business.

"My father still comes by the office most mornings," Fogle said. "Sometimes we talk about business. That time is definitely the highlight of my day."