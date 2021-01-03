Champion of local business: Piggly Wiggly owner Fogle named T&D Person of Year

“Piggly Wiggly is coming to Bamberg!”
Nearly 200 exuberant Bamberg residents heard these words spoken by Fogle’s Inc. Vice President Charles "Chuck" Fogle on a late October day in 2019.
Four months later, hundreds gathered again for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the newly renovated store at the Railroad Avenue Heritage Shopping Center.
The excitement was palpable at both events as a dream coming true for local residents long living in a grocery store desert.
The town of about 3,000 souls had waited with much anticipation for such news. The town had been without a grocery store since March 2018 when Bi-Lo closed its doors.
Residents praised the arrival of the store, noting they had to travel out of town to buy groceries.
“I promise we are going to try our best on every visit to earn your business,” Fogle said at the announcement.
The unassuming and soft-spoken Fogle has made it his life work and mission to ensure small rural communities in South Carolina like Bamberg have access to quality groceries at low prices with quality service.
When a community seems on the verge of losing a grocery store, Fogle has been there consistently as a business leader who steps up to support communities in need. His stores not only provide residents with groceries, they typically employ between 60 and 70 individuals.
For his commitment to the local economy and T&D Region communities, Fogle has been named The Times and Democrat Person of the Year for 2020.
"I certainly don't deserve the credit for my success," Fogle said of the recognition. "It is because of the people I am fortunate enough to work with. We have people who really care about customer service, take pride in their workmanship and really try their best. I believe that motivates us all to want to do better."
T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said Fogle and his family "are true community-oriented business leaders."
“Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly is a major contributor to the well being and economic development of this community," Hughes said. "With a long history in the grocery business in Neeses and in Orangeburg on Edisto Drive, Fogle’s answered a need in markets in Orangeburg on Columbia Road, in Denmark and in Bamberg with new stores opening in recent years."
“Chuck and his family are more than just good business people; they are engaged in the communities they serve," Hughes said. "The Times and Democrat is pleased to name Chuck Fogle — the symbol of the Fogle family and the Piggly Wiggly employee family — as the 2020 T&D Person of the Year."
A look back
For as long as he can remember, the Neeses native has been around the grocery store business.
His father, Bobby Fogle, purchased a gas station in Neeses in 1950 and kept expanding until he got a grocery store.
"Of course, he still sold gas and tires and serviced cars," Fogle said. "You could get an oil change, and new tires while you bought groceries!"
Bobby opened a store in West Columbia in 1968, Fogle's Food City, and the stores continued to grow.
"I grew up around the store but officially got hired when I was 15," Chuck Fogle said. "My first job was cleaning tables and washing dishes in the restaurant. Later on, I became a bag boy. That was probably my favorite job ever."
The Fogle family operated its stores as Giant Food World until 1998, when they became Piggly Wiggly. Today, the Neeses store is still sometimes called Giant Food World by the local residents and is considered by many to be a “hub” in western Orangeburg County.
The store was ahead of its time when it diversified with a pharmacy, restaurant and florist years ago.
The store has become a critical focal point of business for the western part of the county. Residents in Neeses, North, Springfield, Norway and Cope have come to depend on it.
Heart for rural S.C.
Fogle's heart for rural communities has been at the fore of most of his life.
His love has been poured out in concrete form by putting equity into low-income rural communities.
"I consider Orangeburg and the surrounding communities home," Fogle said. "I know that small rural towns have had a rough time but I firmly believe the best is yet to come."
"I believe our role in our community is to provide the goods and services our customers want: to have a well-stocked store and to provide the fast, friendly service our customers deserve," Fogle said. "It is also important to provide jobs for our community."
"We are always looking for opportunities to grow our business in other locations but the most important thing is to do our best where we are," he continued.
"I am thankful that my father established himself in the grocery store business and I am so grateful to be in what I believe is the best business in the world," Fogle said.
Today, the stores are still entirely family-owned and operated.
Fogle's wife of 19 years, April, brother Allan and his wife Linda, two sons and niece are all in the business.
"My father still comes by the office most mornings," Fogle said. "Sometimes we talk about business. That time is definitely the highlight of my day."
Today, Fogle's six stores employ about 425.
Revitalization
Fogle's most recent work is the stuff of legend.
In September 2013, Piggly Wiggly Carolina announced it was selling 28 of its stores to Bi-Lo and Harris Teeter. One of these stores was in Denmark.
Stepping up to save the store as a Piggly Wiggly was Fogle, taking over in December 2014.
But in typical Fogle style, he did not only purchase the store, he renovated it.
New meat cases and a new lighting system, as well as a remodel of the bathrooms, were among the upgrades.
In November 2014, Fogle announced he was renovating and expanding the former Piggly Wiggly at the Orangeburg Plaza on Columbia Road. The store had been owned and operated by the Frank Waters family for about five decades.
The store was expanded to about 27,000 square feet in size, an increase of 9,000 square feet. O’Cain Construction of Orangeburg was the contractor for the renovation.
The store, which opened in October 2015, was unfitted with new LED lighting and up-to-date refrigeration.
"We will do our best to be the grocery store that meets everybody's needs. We look forward to serving the community with the fast, friendly service Piggly Wiggly is known for,” Fogle said at the time.
In addition to the store on Columbia Road, Fogle also owns the Piggly Wiggly on Edisto Drive and a store in Columbia.
And then there is the Bamberg store renovated to include state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment.
The opening of the store also came with renovation of the shopping center by Augusta-based investment company The Vireo Group.
There have been some challenges for Fogle but he has always been ready to step up and meet them.
In February 2017, an electrical fire started in the ceiling of the restaurant portion of his Neeses store. Damage to the store was confined to the restaurant but the entire store sustained water and smoke damage.
The store closed for about two months while crews replaced the building’s electrical wiring and ceiling tiles. Equipment and display shelves were refurbished and made like new.
As with Bamberg, the Piggly Wiggly is the only grocery store in Neeses.
Pilot
In addition to being a businessman, Fogle is an avid pilot and loves to fly vintage planes, particularly from the World War II era. He owns a 1942 Stearman N2S4. The plane was U.S. Navy trainer during World War II.
"It's a very fun aircraft to fly," he said. "If you see a yellow biplane flying around, it's probably me."
"Flying is something I have always wanted to do," Fogle said. "One day I stopped by the airport in Barnwell and met Mr. Wendell Gibson. He gave me my first lesson free that day."
Fogle got his pilot's license when he was 17.
"I bagged a lot of groceries to learn to fly," he said.
A man of faith
Outside of business, Fogle is active in his church.
He attends Calvary Baptist Church in Neeses, where he is a deacon and serves on various committees. He also helps teach on Wednesday nights.
"I enjoy doing it," he said. "It is an honor and a privilege."