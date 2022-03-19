Chamber event honors administrative professionals

The 15th Annual Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce will be held at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive in Orangeburg, on Wednesday, April 27, at noon.

The Presenting Sponsor for the event is SI Group Inc.

This is a great opportunity for management to honor their administrative professionals and secretarial staff by treating them to a lunch and an entertaining program in recognition of the contributions made by their office support personnel.

Over the decades, the job of an administrative professional has changed dramatically thanks to new tools, techniques and seismic shifts in the economy and culture itself, but administrative assistants have remained the steady center of efficiency through it all, helping ensure that jobs get done right, on time and under budget.

Administrative professionals are one of the engines of business, particularly in a complex economy, and in a world that demands the accurate and speedy movement of digital information, admins are masters of data, while maintaining their more traditional role as the gatekeepers for many customers, clients, and employees. Quite simply, they are the pulse of the office, and there are more than 4.1 million secretaries and administrative assistants in the United States making it one of the largest workplace observances outside of employee birthdays and major holidays.

Names of those attending will be drawn for several great door prizes which have been donated by member businesses and individuals. Reservations for the luncheon are $40 each for chamber members and may be made at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, 155 Riverside Drive. Call 803-534-6821 or visit our website at www.orangeburgchamber.com for further information concerning reservations.

