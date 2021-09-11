Chamber biz expo Sept. 30

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce’s business expo offers a chance to network with other chamber members, prospects, new customers and current customers.

This event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sulit.

The theme for this year is “Luau.” Participants are asked to decorate their booths accordingly.

A sampling from various local restaurants and caterers will be served. Adult beverages will be available as well. There will also be opportunities for participants to win door prizes, so bring your business cards.

This year’s expo will feature a band that will be announced soon.

Vendors will be provided a 6-foot space and table on which to display materials. The registration fee is $150 and only a limited number of tables are available.

Chamber members will receive two complimentary tickets for entry into the expo. Chamber members who also participate as vendors will receive three extra tickets.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce for $10 and will be available at the door the day of the event.

This year’s expo is open to the general public for the entire event.

