Certified BBQ judging class Feb. 18

Pork barbecue (copy)
T&D FILE

Microwaves can be used for more than just reheating leftovers and making popcorn.

The South Carolina Barbecue Association will hold a one-day seminar in Columbia to train new barbecue judges.

The seminar is Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the recreation hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1715 Bull Street in Columbia.

Registration for the seminar is open to SCBA members and costs $50 per person, which includes a catered barbecue lunch. Non-members may join SCBA prior to or while registering for the seminar and be eligible to attend. SCBA annual membership dues are $45 for an individual or $60 for a family.

The seminar is the first step in becoming a SCBA-certified barbecue judge. After completing the class, potential judges will continue their training with hands-on experience as novice judges at three SCBA-sanctioned barbecue competitions. Competitions are held around the state at festivals and fairs, as well as other community events or stand-alone BBQ contests.

Those interested in becoming SCBA-certified judges and attending the Feb. 26 seminar should visit www.scbarbeque.com to register for the seminar or join the SCBA.

