COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Barbecue Association (SCBA) will hold a class in Columbia to train new barbecue judges.

The class will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the recreation hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1715 Bull St.

Registration is open to members of the SCBA, and memberships are available for $35 for an individual or $60 for a family. Seminar cost is $50 per person, which includes a catered barbecue lunch.

The seminar is the first step in becoming a SCBA Certified Barbecue Judge. After completing the class, potential judges will continue their training with hands-on experience as novice judges at three SCBA-sanctioned barbecue competitions. Competitions are held around the state at festivals and fairs, as well as other community events or stand-alone BBQ contests.

Those interested in becoming SCBA certified judges and attending the Feb. 8 seminar should email SCBA President Jim Wellman at jwellman@scbarbeque.com to request an SCBA membership application and judging seminar registration form. You may also apply and register online at www.scbarbecue.com.

