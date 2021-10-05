Central SC Alliance hires new CEO

The Central SC Alliance has hired Nelson Lindsay as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Lindsay, who has more than two decades of expertise in economic development, will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the CSCA’s mission to recruit jobs and investment to the Central SC Region. He assumes his role with the organization at the start of October.

A South Carolina-certified economic developer, Lindsay most recently served as the director of global business development at the S.C. Department of Commerce.

Preceding his employment with SCDOC, Lindsay was director of economic development at both Richland and Kershaw counties, two long-standing members of the CSCA.

He was the first director of economic development at Richland County and served for more than 14 years in Kershaw.

”Being a native of the Central SC Region and being associated with the CSCA for over twenty years, I am excited to work with our counties and city on the region’s future. I believe the best is yet to come, and I look forward to being a part of that growth," Lindsay said in a release.