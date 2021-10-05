Central SC Alliance hires new CEO

The Central SC Alliance has hired Nelson Lindsay as the organization’s new president and CEO.
Lindsay, who has more than two decades of expertise in economic development, will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the CSCA’s mission to recruit jobs and investment to the Central SC Region. He assumes his role with the organization at the start of October.
A South Carolina-certified economic developer, Lindsay most recently served as the director of global business development at the S.C. Department of Commerce.
Preceding his employment with SCDOC, Lindsay was director of economic development at both Richland and Kershaw counties, two long-standing members of the CSCA.
He was the first director of economic development at Richland County and served for more than 14 years in Kershaw.
”Being a native of the Central SC Region and being associated with the CSCA for over twenty years, I am excited to work with our counties and city on the region’s future. I believe the best is yet to come, and I look forward to being a part of that growth," Lindsay said in a release.
W. Keller Kissam, chairman of the Central SC Alliance, spearheaded the panel of regional stakeholders that was instrumental in the selection of Lindsay. He says Lindsay’s vision set him apart from other candidates for the position.
“It will be exciting to see Mr. Lindsay’s vision for the CSCA put into action, and the impact it will have on helping build upon the legacy of the region and this organization,” Kissam said.
The organization has worked for the past 27 years to attract new companies from around the world to the region and assist existing operations with expansion needs.
The Central SC Region is composed of the state’s capital city of Columbia and the eight member counties of Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Orangeburg. It is home to more than 1,000 facilities for industries of all types and sizes.
To learn more about the Central SC Alliance and its regional partners, visit the CSCA’s website: www.centralsc.org.