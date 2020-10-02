Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation holding free drive-thru wills clinic in Orangeburg

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will be conducting a free drive-thru wills clinic on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation’s Orangeburg office at 396 St. Paul Street, Orangeburg, beginning at 10 a.m.

On the heels of the Center’s successful, initial drive-thru wills clinic, held on Sept.12, in Charleston, this event will be held at the center’s satellite office in Orangeburg. Everyone is welcome to get a free, simple will drafted, but you must call in advance to make an appointment and reserve your time for that day’s clinic. Contact Sharon Piggs at the center at 843-745-7055 to reserve your time.

Even if you own heirs’ property, you can still pass down your percentage of ownership to the loved ones you wish through a simple will.

The center welcomes the pro-bono assistance of local attorneys to conduct these wills clinics. We provide the simple will templates and have a law student assist you. Please call the center and ask for Sharon Piggs, if you would like to assist us and your community in this way.

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation is able to provide free wills clinics as a result of funding provided by: Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation, Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation, Coastal Community Foundation, Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, SC Bar Foundation, Surdna Foundation, USDA National Institute of Food & Agriculture, and US Endowment for Forestry & Communities.

