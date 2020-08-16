Centennial of women's right to vote; public event to be Monday in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Aug. 18, 1920, ratification of the amendment empowering women with the right to vote in the United States, a public event will be held Monday in Orangeburg.

The free-to-the-public event will be staged at DORA’s Downtown Market Pavilion in downtown Orangeburg at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter will bring the keynote address, with representatives from the county and the city also speaking. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required, as well as adequate social distancing in the standing-only environment.

The event follows a special edition focusing on the importance of the 19th Amendment, and local history associated with the women’s suffrage movement. In addition, a number of women of the past century are highlighted for their importance in and contributions to various aspects of life in Orangeburg County. The special section content is available online via e-edition and a collection at TheTandD.com.

Sponsors for the section and event include leaders in government and in the community: Reps. Cobb-Hunter, Russell Ott and Justin Bamberg, Sen. Brad Hutto and the S.C. Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus.