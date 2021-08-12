Census: Region loses people; population drops in Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun

Allendale is one of 24 mostly rural counties that saw population declines over the past decade.

Bamberg County’s population dropped from 15,987 in 2010 to 13,311 in 2020, a 16.7% decline.

Orangeburg County’s population dropped 8.9%. It had 92,501 people in 2010 and 84,233 in 2020.

Calhoun County’s population declined 7%. It had 15,175 people in 2010 and 14,119 in 2020.

Some demographic shifts are taking place as well. Overall, South Carolinians are a little older, with 21.6% of residents under the age of 18 in 2020 compared to 23.4% in 2010.

The two largest racial and ethnic groups in the state, whites and African Americans, both saw their share of the population drop slightly in the past decade. Though whites made up 64.1% of South Carolinians in 2010, they comprised 62.1% as of last year. And 24.8% of South Carolinians were Black in 2020 compared to 27.7% ten years earlier.

People who are Hispanic or Latino make up the state's third-largest group, growing from 5.1% to 6.9% of the population over that time.