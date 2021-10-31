Census drop costs Orangeburg County; S.C. gives cash to offset losses

Unlike Orangeburg County, the Rural County Stabilization Fund will help both Calhoun and Bamberg to more than recoup the shortfall in Local Government Funding, at least this year,

Bamberg County’s population dropped from 15,987 in 2010 to 13,311 in 2020, a 16.7% decline.

The county will see $178,014 less in Local Government Fund money this year, but the county will receive $322,580 from the rural county stabilization fund.

Should the proviso not be renewed, Bamberg County would see $178,014 less annually for the next decade.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston says the county constantly deals with revenue fluctuations year-to-year, whether it is dealing with local, state or federal sources.

“The actual results of the census are out of our hands and not within the confines of county control,” Preston said. “What we must do is to be ready to continue to provide necessary county functions.”

“To do that, we continue to do what we have been doing for the past nine years, and that is to prudently manage the resources that the county does have available, and to plan ahead as much as possible,” he said.