CHARLESTON – It was a red carpet celebration and reunion at Trident Medical Center for 51-year-old stroke survivor Nate Robinson of Orangeburg, and his co-worker at Volvo, Shavon Felder, who is credited with saving his life.

On Dec. 21 last year, while they were at work, Shavon noticed Nate’s speech was slurred when he was talking to her.

“When he first said my name, it was slurred and I knew it wasn’t right. So I asked him to repeat it,” explained Felder. “I said, ‘No, this isn’t’ right.’ I told him to look me and I noticed his face was looking funny. Then, he told me he thought he was dragging a leg. I said, ‘Oh no, you’re having a stroke. We have to go to medical.’”

From Volvo, a call was quickly made to 911 and Nate was transported to Trident Medical Center for emergency stroke care. Recently, Healthgrades, a national health care ratings agency that reviews nearly 4,500 hospitals in the US, designated Trident Medical Center as among the Top 100 Hospitals in America for stroke care.

At his red carpet celebration and reunion with his caregivers, Nate said, “Once your speech, eating and walking have been disturbed, you will know how difficult it is to start all over again. So, I say to anyone who is listening, don’t take those things for granted for in a moment's notice, they can be taken from you.”

Nate received speech, occupational and physical therapy at Trident’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit, which is ranked by Medicare as among the Top 5% in the nation for inpatient rehabilitation care. His wife, Yolando Robinson, said the therapists prepared her husband well for his continued recovery at home.

“He’s getting better,” Yolanda said. “Every time he does something that he couldn’t do in the beginning, he gets so excited. He says, 'Look at what I can do! Look at my grip. Look how I’m walking.' He’s getting back quickly."

Trident’s Director of Neuroscience and Stroke Services Elissa Oliveria says stroke is a medical emergency and a leading cause of death and disability in South Carolina.

“We use the acronym BEFAST to help remind our community of the signs of a stroke. It stands for B – balance; E – eyes (check for vision loss); F – face (look for an uneven smile); A – Arm (check if one arm is weak); S – Speech (listen for slurred speech); T – Time (Call 911 right away). If you see anyone showing these signs, call 911 immediately. It can save their life like it did for Mr. Robinson.”