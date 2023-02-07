Barbara Jenkins and Shirley Fields-Martin will be featured in South Carolina State University’s “Words Across the Water” virtual series at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Dr. Karey Perkins will be the moderator for the evening.

“Words Across the Water” explores the intersections where Anglophone Caribbean and African American cultural traditions meet and engage each other in language.

The program theme for Thursday is “Celebrating Black Voices.” SC Humanities helped support this program with a Fast Track Literary Grant.

The “Words Across the Water” series provides a discursive space for poets, writers, thinkers and attendees from different geographies throughout the diaspora to explore connections in and through their work.

It will also create a collaborative space where students, young writers and the general public may be able to meet and discuss humanities-based ideas with more seasoned authors.

The project is also co-sponsored by the Department of Social Sciences, the Department of English and Communication, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and The I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium.

The event is free, but preregistration is required at https://tinyurl.com/WAtWFeb9. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Barbara Jenkins

Jenkins was born in Trinidad. She studied at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth, and at the University College, Cardiff. She completed her master of fine arts at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, Trinidad, in 2012.

Since she started writing in 2008, her stories have won many awards, including the Commonwealth Short Story Prize Caribbean Region in 2010 and 2011; and the Wasafiri New Writing Prize.

In 2013 she was named winner of the inaugural Hollick Arvon Caribbean Writers Prize.

Her debut short story collection, ”Sic Transit Wagon” (Peepal Tree, 2013) was awarded the Guyana Prize for Literature Caribbean Award. Her debut novel, ”De Rightest Place” (Peepal Tree, 2018) was shortlisted for the Royal Society of Literature Christopher Bland Prize.

Her memoir, “The Stranger Who Was Myself” is available directly from her publisher at https://www.peepaltreepress.com.

Shirley Fields-Martin

Fields-Martin is a writer, photographer and a fine arts administrator.

An exhibition of her photography, entitled “Moments in Time” (curated by Dr. Frank Martin of South Carolina State University) recently premiered at Stormwater Studios in Columbia, where she shared a stage with poet Nikkey Finney.

Her first book of poetry, “Rise Up My Soul and Speak,” combines the author’s original poetry, centered on themes of self-reflection, personal evolution, private meditations and topical political realizations spanning the period from 1978-2022.

Her work is available at https://shirleymartinarts.com/. Proceeds from the sale will help support the projects and programs offered by the Skipp Pearson Foundation

Karey Lea Perkins

Perkins has taught literature, writing and philosophy for over 30 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a bachelor’s degree in religion from Wake Forest University, a master of arts in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a master’s degree in philosophy and a Ph.D. in English from Georgia State University.

She writes, presents and publishes in her specialty areas of contemporary American and Southern literature, including its intersection with philosophy.

Her chapter on semiotics is published in the anthology, “Walker Percy, Philosopher” and she is co-editor of “Symbol & Existence: A Study in Meaning by Walker Percy,” and she recently co-edited a special issue of the South Atlantic Review on “Walker Percy in the Twenty-First Century.”

As assistant professor at South Carolina State University, she regularly teaches upper-level literature courses with intersectional emphases, such as Women’s Writing and Modern American Poetry.