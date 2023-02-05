COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum Foundation announces the return of "Amore Under the Stars," an exclusive after-hours fundraising event, on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests will be invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening that includes a live musical performance from the ColaJazz Little Big Band, a special tour through the museum galleries, a one-of-a-kind planetarium show, night sky observing and more. Plus, proceeds will go directly to support educational programs at the museum.

Guests looking for the ultimate date night or the perfect evening out with friends will enjoy a full champagne bar with special mixers, delicious food and desserts and a souvenir champagne flute to take home. The Boeing Observatory will also be open, weather permitting, so guests can observe the splendor of the night sky through the historic Alvan Clark telescope.

In addition to star-gazing, guests can enjoy a special gallery tour with museum guides exploring some of South Carolina’s greatest stories of love and friendship featuring artifacts from the museum’s collection.

Guests can then relax under the stars in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium with the special show, “MadLib Myths,” sponsored by William and Elizabeth Quattlebaum. This unique experience explores classic constellation myths before inviting guests to have some light-hearted fun. Using information provided by participants, they’ll create some customized, mad-lib-style sky myths that will give guests something special to look for in the heavens.

Tickets are $80 for general public and $60 for museum members. Tickets include event activities, food, a souvenir champagne flute and two drink vouchers. Additional beer, wine, champagne and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Planetarium shows are first-come, first-served based on capacity.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit scmuseum.org.