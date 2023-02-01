Cecil Williams to speak at Orangeburg Massacre ceremony

Renowned civil rights era photographer Cecil Williams will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at South Carolina State University.

Williams documented the series of events in 1968 that culminated in the shooting deaths of three young men on the SC State campus – known today as the Orangeburg Massacre.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium. The public is invited to attend. Video of the event will be available on the university’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SCState1896/ .

The commemoration will include the presentation of SC State’s 2023 Social Justice Awards.

About the Orangeburg Massacre

On the night of Feb. 8, 1968, Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton were killed when state troopers opened fire on some 200 unarmed Black students who were demonstrating in the name of integrating a local bowling alley. Another 28 protesters were wounded. Smith and Hammond were both enrolled at SC State, and Middleton was a 17-year-old student at Orangeburg High School.

Each year on Feb. 8, the university honors Smith, Hammond and Middleton, their families and the survivors of what has become known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

At the 2022 commemoration, the university dedicated a new monument enshrined with bronze likenesses of the three men as an additional aspect of the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza. The busts were sculpted by internationally known artist Dr. Tolulope Filani, chair of the SC State Department of Visual and Performing Arts.

The university’s convocation center/basketball arena also is named for Smith, Hammond and Middleton.

About Cecil Williams

A lifelong Orangeburg resident, Williams has witnessed actions that have transformed the nation through unsung heroes of the civil rights movement from his home state.

Hailing from a family with ancestry that includes Black, white and Native American, Williams understood segregation and colorism from a young age.

He got his start in photography at 9 years old. At 11, he was photographing weddings and soon became one of the only professional Black photographers in the region. By 14, Williams was working as a national correspondent for Jet magazine, documenting the fight for civil rights in Orangeburg years before some of the more well-known marches and protests.

In 1952, Williams documented the first class-action lawsuit against public school segregation, Briggs vs. Elliott. Harry Briggs was one of 20 parents who filed a petition against then-school board president R.W. Elliott, seeking to desegregate schools in Clarendon County, South Carolina. Two of three judges voted to uphold segregation and instead called for “equalization” of facilities in Black and white schools. Briggs brought about Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, ushering in the civil rights movement.

Williams built his photography career, recording the 1955-56 Orangeburg economic boycotts and John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign, while studying art at Claflin University in Orangeburg. After graduating in 1960, Williams opened a photo studio, which he continues to run as part of his portrait, event and wedding photography business.

In 2019, he opened Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg, a photography and artifact gallery that also functions as a neighborhood community center.