The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg held its first Teacher Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 3.

The event accommodated over 20 educators from across the state who came together for the all-day event.

Participants were presented with a historical overview of civil rights in South Carolina by museum founder Cecil Williams.

They received guided tours of the museum and they participated in a painting workshop led by museum Arts Education Director Valencia Goodwin.

Participants also received education stipends and continuing education credits for their participation.

Participants Ashley Winn, John Johnson Jr., Jackie Stokes, Dominique Hodges and LaToya Thompson were recognized for their assistance in helping create lesson plans edited by Alada Shinault-Smalls.

These lesson plans will be used by teachers and students during the upcoming school year and for on-going use.

The non-profit museum plans to make this an annual event. And it plans to accommodate more participants at a larger location in the years to come.

This program is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment of the Arts.

For more information, contact the museum at info@sccivilrightsmuseum.org or 803-531-1662.