The Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg has received a $100,000 contribution.
“In accordance with wishes of the donors, Kathy and Kenneth Chenault of the Ayco Charitable Foundation, the entrance foyer and gallery in the museum has been named the ‘Briggs-Delaine-Pearson Gallery Sponsored by the Quick Family,’” museum founder and photographer Cecil Williams said.
The gallery is named in recognition of Harry Briggs Sr., the Rev. J.A. Delaine and Levi Pearson of Clarendon County, who were individuals involved in the court case, Briggs v. Elliott, credited with sparking the civil rights movement and the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education.
“This donation was a surprise and blessing," said Williams, who launched the museum Aug. 8. "The proceeds will be used to enhance facilities, acquire historic artifacts and provide us with an unstoppable momentum. My obsession in this effort is to preserve the extraordinary contributions by South Carolinians to the Civil Rights Movement Era — to make this museum second to none.
“Without a museum of the type, the pioneering contributions and wisdom of countless minds, hearts and lives would forever be lost. I will not let that happen.”
The Chenault contribution came along as a direct result of a July 4 reunion visit and tour of the Cecil Williams Museum by the Quick family, descendants of Addison Evans Quick and Lucy Ann Allman Quick.
In the Quick family reunion group that visited the museum sat Kathy and Kenneth Chenault. Chenault, who was CEO and chairman of American Express from 2001 until 2018, was one of three African American CEOs of a Fortune 500 company.
The entire Quick family has a long-standing connection with South Carolina and Orangeburg.
The first Quicks -- Addison Evans Quick and his wife, Lucy Ann Allman -- came to Orangeburg in around 1909 and moved into a home near Quicktown, an area extending off East Russell Street. Rev. Quick became pastor of Trinity Methodist Episcopal Church located on Boulevard in Orangeburg. During the 1960s — the peak of civil rights activism — almost all of Rev. Quick’s family participated in the movement while obtaining degrees from Claflin University and South Carolina State University.
Thanks to rising visitations and support from organizations, the newly established Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum, the Palmetto state’s only civil rights movement museum, is rapidly moving forward.
Since opening three months ago, in addition to the historic Briggs Family Bible, the museum has acquired other unique and significant historical artifacts,
A 1940 S.C. State Bulldog yearbook was donated by Dannie Keepler and, to mark the significance of Thurgood Marshall’s 1950s train-ride connection to South Carolina, a large-scale model train set was loaned by Donald and Judy Sanders-Bull and Joseph Sanders.
Other significant contributions made to the museum include those by Cecil and Barbara Williams, Brenda Williams, Andre Rice, Booker T. Washington High School, Gloria Kirkland, Dr. Richard Tyler, Davis Family Reunion, Carolyn Sanders James, Anna Martin, Scotts Branch High School, Jerry Edwards, Jamari Evans, Allendale-Fairfax High School, S.C. Human Affairs Office, Manning High School, Claudia Brimson, Gladys Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Penn Center, Mechanicsville United Methodist Church, Thomas Douglas, Saluda High School and Walmart Community Grants.
“Philanthropic giving from the private sector is an essential lifeline for startup museums,” Williams said. "Following a six-months set-up period, the museum has attracted over 1,000 visitors from around the eastern United States, including five family reunion and class groups, educators, historians, students and private citizens.”
The Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum is a nonprofit organization established to identify, preserve, reclaim and exhibit the rich and diversified history, culture and heritage of South Carolinians, according to Williams.
Special guided tours are available at the museum during the holiday period: Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.; Dec. 28 at 10 a.m.; Dec. 29 at 2:30 and 4 p.m.; Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.; and Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.
To set up an appointment, call 803-531-1662. To learn more, visit cecilwilliamsmuseum.com.
