CDC: No reports of pets sick with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is little current evidence to show domestic animals or livestock are susceptible to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a local veterinarian and others.

"The AMVA (American Veterinary Medical Association) has not told us anything about this crossing over to domestic dogs and cats," Orangeburg veterinarian Dr. Wayne Harley said. "Dogs and cats do get a coronavirus, but it is a different strain and we have a vaccine for that. That is a different strain from what people are getting."

Harley said the pets’ vaccine is included in the shots they receive for such things as distemper and the parvovirus.

Harley said he is not recommending pet owners do anything different or enact any new precautions from what they are already doing in caring for their pets.

The dog and cat coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC states.

Through April 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there was no evidence companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.

To date, the CDC has also not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.