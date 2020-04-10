CDC: No reports of pets sick with COVID-19

There is little current evidence to show domestic animals or livestock are susceptible to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a local veterinarian and others.
"The AMVA (American Veterinary Medical Association) has not told us anything about this crossing over to domestic dogs and cats," Orangeburg veterinarian Dr. Wayne Harley said. "Dogs and cats do get a coronavirus, but it is a different strain and we have a vaccine for that. That is a different strain from what people are getting."
Harley said the pets’ vaccine is included in the shots they receive for such things as distemper and the parvovirus.
Harley said he is not recommending pet owners do anything different or enact any new precautions from what they are already doing in caring for their pets.
The dog and cat coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC states.
Through April 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there was no evidence companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.
To date, the CDC has also not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.
Despite the lack of U.S. reports, the CDC says those sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with pets and other animals due to the fact that it is aware of a "very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, outside the United States to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19."
According to the AMVA, two dogs and two cats have tested positive for COVID-19. The dogs had no symptoms.
Ferrets are also thought to be susceptible, according to the AMVA.
As a result, the CDC recommends that, "people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus.
"When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick."
"If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets," the CDC states.
The pandemic is thought to have originated at a market selling wild animals in China. Several animal rights groups are now urging governments to ban live animal markets and stop illegal trafficking and poaching of wild animals.
Earlier this week, news emerged that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus.
It is thought the tiger was infected by an asymptomatic zoo keeper, but officials believe it is the only time in the world that a person infected an animal and the animal got sick.
Despite this news, the CDC has since reiterated its statement saying there is no evidence of pets spreading COVID-19 to people or people to pets.
The CDC is not recommending the testing of animals for COVID-19.
However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene, according to the CDC.
Individuals are encouraged to talk to their veterinarian for the best ways to care for their pet.
State Veterinarian and Director of Livestock Poultry Health Boyd Parr says livestock also get coronaviruses but are not susceptible to COVID-19.
"There are no reports of anywhere in the world of livestock getting that," Parr said. "As a result, it is a non-issue."
"We are learning a lot as we go, but with the number of cases worldwide, no domestic livestock have gotten that class of coronavirus in the U.S," Parr said.
The CDC says it also does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States, though they acknowledged the "rapidly evolving situation" and newness of the situation.
The CDC as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service all help to regulate the importation of live animals and animal products into the U.S.
As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness.
If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.
