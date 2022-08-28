CCCF celebrates Black philanthropy

COLUMBIA — Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands' leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to join the annual Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) celebrations throughout August 2022.

Black Philanthropy Month is a national, coordinated effort to celebrate African American and African-descent giving in all its forms. The Community Foundation, along with its African American Philanthropy Committee, celebrates this important month each year to recognize and uplift the voices of our region's Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will share how Black philanthropists impact our community with their time, talent and treasure. The foundation will also celebrate Give 8/28 — the only nationwide giving day for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.

"The Community Foundation is proud to share the stories of Black philanthropists across our region throughout Black Philanthropy Month," says JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. "And we encourage the community to join us in investing in Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits during Give 8/28."

Promoting voices

During August, the Community Foundation will share a video series about Black philanthropic impact on the Midlands. Videos will feature the stories of local Black philanthropists and Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits. More details can be found at www.yourfoundation.org/bpm.

Black Philanthropy Month

This year's BPM theme, The Fierce Urgency of Now: From Dream to Action, will highlight new strategies to advance lasting funding and racial equity in Black communities worldwide. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Jackie Copeland-Carson and Pan-African Women's Philanthropy Network, BPM encompasses self-organized events, community dialogue and charitable giving across the nation. Community members can follow the national conversation via social media by following #BPM2022 and learn more about ways to celebrate at www.blackphilanthropymonth.com.

Give 8/28

The annual Give 8/28 is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Led by the Young, Black and Giving Back Institute in Washington, D.C., the national giving day initiative culminates Black Philanthropy Month. Give 8/28 urges people to financially support Black-led and Black-benefiting organizations. This year, community members can support more than 130 local Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits on the Midlands Gives year-round giving platform, www.midlandsgives.org. The Community Foundation's African American Philanthropy Committee is awarding up to $10,000 in prizes to Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits that raise funds on Midlands Gives throughout August.

More information about Black Philanthropy Month and Give 8/28 can be found at www.yourfoundation.org/bpm.