The “100 Deadly Days of Summer” begins this weekend and ends on Labor Day, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

She’s urging motorists to exercise safety and patience.

“We just ask that you be patient with other motorists and also pack your patience. If you’re feeling tired, go to a rest area and take a little nap or you can have a licensed driver drive you back home,” she said.

Between this weekend and Labor Day, which is the first Monday of September, there is typically an increase in the number of fatalities on the state’s highways.

During that same time period in 2022, 315 people were killed in highway collisions statewide.

Thirteen of those deaths occurred in Orangeburg County. There were no highway deaths in Bamberg and Calhoun counties during the same timeframe.

“If you’re planning on having a drink (of alcohol) or two, we do have rideshares – Uber. You can also call your friend. Don’t get behind a wheel if you know you’ve been drinking,” Glover said.

There’s also an increase in the number of visitors to the state during the summer.

Glover said all occupants in vehicles are required to wear seatbelts.

“Be sure your passengers are safe,” she said.

“Also, with kids, make sure they’re buckled up properly as well,” she added.

Children are also required to be properly secured in their car seats or booster seats, depending on height, weight and age.

For details about how to secure a child to his or her car seat, visit scdps.sc.gov/buckleupsc/safety_seat_law

Additional troopers will be working the state’s highways during Memorial Day weekend and throughout the “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” Glover said.

She also noted that if a driver is stranded or needs assistance, they can dial *HP on their mobile phone.

So far this year, 21 people have been killed along highways in Orangeburg County. That’s six more than died during the same timeframe last year.

One person has died on Bamberg County highways so far this year, the same as this time last year. Three people have died on Calhoun County highways so far this year, the same as last year.