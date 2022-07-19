Cattle Creek to hold 236th annual campmeeting

There will be a Sunday morning service on July 24 at 11 a.m., and services each night at 8 p.m. from July 24-July30. Everyone is welcome to come experience campmeeting on this 236th anniversary and hopefully you will be able to enjoy a frozen sherbet or punch from the store before or after services. Slow down and turn into the grounds at 122 Cattle Creek Road, Rowesville, when you smell the fried chicken or see smoke swirling in the air from a wood stove. Being there will offer everyone the opportunity to participate in a tradition unlike any other.