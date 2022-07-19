Cattle Creek to hold 236th annual campmeeting

July 24 will find countryside and city dwellers heading to the beloved grounds of Cattle Creek that have held religious services since 1786.
There will be a Sunday morning service on July 24 at 11 a.m., and services each night at 8 p.m. from July 24-July30. Everyone is welcome to come experience campmeeting on this 236th anniversary and hopefully you will be able to enjoy a frozen sherbet or punch from the store before or after services. Slow down and turn into the grounds at 122 Cattle Creek Road, Rowesville, when you smell the fried chicken or see smoke swirling in the air from a wood stove. Being there will offer everyone the opportunity to participate in a tradition unlike any other.
“Having grown up attending campmeeting for over 66 years, I guess you could say it's in my blood. On Sunday night I have the privilege and honor of preaching from the pulpit used by so many godly leaders who shared a message about the one who is the reason we convene annually,” said Jim Bogstad. “Please try to make it for a service as you will be blessed as we honor God.”
Schedule:
- Preaching: July 24-30
- Sunday 11 a.m.: George Gain
- Sunday. 8 p.m.: Jerry Thompson
- Monday: Capt. Buddy Bizzell
- Tuesday: Jim Bogstad
- Wednesday:. Oakley Dickson
- Thursday: Justin Cook
- Friday: Thad Wimberly
- Saturday: Bobby Etheridge
- Worship led nightly by Jim Bogstad and team from Prospect Southern Methodist Church, and special music by various soloists and or groups