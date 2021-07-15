Cattle Creek to continue annual week-of-worship tradition

The Rev. Jerry Thompson has been attending camp meetings at the historic Cattle Creek Campground near Rowesville since he was child. He has fond memories of family, fellowship and food, but also the religious services that provided him with a solid foundation.
Established in 1786, Cattle Creek Campground was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. It includes 36 “tents,” which are cabin-like structures. They encircle an open-air tabernacle with Cattle Creek United Methodist Church and cemetery situated nearby.
It is around that tabernacle that an annual week of camp meeting is held the last full week of July. This year, the tradition will continue July 18-24. Services will be begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 18, with the Rev. George Cain of Cattle Creek UMC, and continue later that evening at 8 p.m. with Thompson, pastor of North Side Christian Church, as speaker.
The remaining nightly services will be held throughout the week at 8 p.m. with the following speakers:
- Monday, July 19, Thad Wimberly, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
- Tuesday, July 20, the Rev. Wayne Manning, Branchville Christian Church.
- Wednesday, July 21, the Rev. Colt Waagner, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
- Thursday, July 22, the Rev. Jim Bogstad, Prospect Southern Methodist Church.
- Friday, July 23, the Rev. Oakley Dickson, youth program director, Mr. Horeb UMC
- Saturday, July 24, the Rev. Bobby Ethridge, retired Baptist minister.
“The community is invited. You can expect that we have been praying over it. I’ve been praying over it for weeks. ... I am praying that right now at a time when our country is in a lot of peril and division that we will focus on what unites us instead of what divides us. I plan to talk about how we deal with the spirit of heaviness,” Thompson said.
“These campgrounds were developed as the brush harbor services to bring people together to keep God in the center of all. I wish that every year we had one night that was a history night to pass stories down, word-of-mouth stories, even the ghost stories that they tell about the little cemetery there,” Thompson said.
The country’s first Methodist bishop, Francis Asbury, and other preachers traveled through the South on “riding circuits” in the late 1700s, inviting residents from surrounding areas to hear their sermons. This period was known as the Great Awakening and became the genesis of many current Methodist congregations. Bishop Asbury documented his visit to Cattle Creek in 1788.
“His preaching was circa 1745 to 1816. He came through that area and preached there one time,” Thompson said.
“They came together at this time of the year to thank God for all the blessings that he had given to them. As they prepared for the winter, or prepared for harvest or whatever was to come, they wanted to be grateful to God for all that God had provided for them,” he said.
The campground burned in 1898 and was gradually rebuilt. It was on the night of March 10, 2017, that 15 of the campground’s 36 tents were destroyed by fire. In the weeks and months that followed the devastating fire, volunteers and crews rebuilt the tents in time for the annual week of camp meeting.
“That fire broke my heart, but what was already there was not diminished. What was there was a determination from the people there, spiritual people in the community who were going to say, ‘You know what? This may have destroyed a few of our shelters, but it has not destroyed the spirit of this campground,’” Thompson said.
“These traditions are what we’ve grown up on. That fire could not rob what we have instilled within our hearts. No matter what we face and what we’re going through, God is greater,” said the pastor, who has also directed an annual Christmas program that is held at the site.
Thompson recalled the fried chicken, potato salad, deviled eggs and other foods his family feasted on at camp meeting, a time when luxuries were few.
“As a little boy, we didn’t even have running water. We had the privies behind the tents, and we also had to go to about three locations and pump water to use out of an old pump. There is nothing better than cold pump water. Most of us cooked years ago on the wood stoves. Some people still have the wood stoves and use those,” he said.
Thompson said he is grateful that God has allowed the fellowship at the Cattle Creek Campground to continue.
“God has supplied what we’ve needed through the years to sustain this campground,” he said.
Cattle Creek Campground is one of only five such campgrounds in operation in the region. The others are Cypress Campground in Ridgeville, St. Paul Campground near Harleyville, and Shady Grove Campground and Indian Field Campground, both near St. George.
