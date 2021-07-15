Cattle Creek to continue annual week-of-worship tradition

“The community is invited. You can expect that we have been praying over it. I’ve been praying over it for weeks. ... I am praying that right now at a time when our country is in a lot of peril and division that we will focus on what unites us instead of what divides us. I plan to talk about how we deal with the spirit of heaviness,” Thompson said.

“These campgrounds were developed as the brush harbor services to bring people together to keep God in the center of all. I wish that every year we had one night that was a history night to pass stories down, word-of-mouth stories, even the ghost stories that they tell about the little cemetery there,” Thompson said.

The country’s first Methodist bishop, Francis Asbury, and other preachers traveled through the South on “riding circuits” in the late 1700s, inviting residents from surrounding areas to hear their sermons. This period was known as the Great Awakening and became the genesis of many current Methodist congregations. Bishop Asbury documented his visit to Cattle Creek in 1788.

“His preaching was circa 1745 to 1816. He came through that area and preached there one time,” Thompson said.