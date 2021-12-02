Cattle Creek Countryside Christmas on Sunday

On Sunday night, Dec. 5, the tabernacle at Cattle Creek Campground near Rowesville will glisten with candlelight and sounds of festive songs celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Several singers and pastors will participate in the one-hour service that marks the 29th Cattle Creek Countryside Christmas.

All are welcome to attend and share in the service.

The event starts at 6 p.m., but arrive by 5:30 p.m. if singing.

Refreshments follow at tent #36 and restroom facilities are available in Cattle Creek Church fellowship hall. Dress warmly and come prepared to experience an old-fashioned Christmas.

