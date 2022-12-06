Catalytic converter stolen from truck at Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2021 white Ford F-550 belonging to the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, located at 2319 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg. It was parked at the center.

An employee discovered and reported the theft on Monday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000 and the estimated damage is also $1,000.

In a separate incident, someone stole a red and white four-wheeler from a Megan Road residence in Neeses on Monday.

The theft was recorded on video surveillance, according to the person who reported the theft.

The four-wheeler is valued at $1,200.