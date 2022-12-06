 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Catalytic converter stolen from truck at Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center

  • 0

With thefts on the rise nationwide, here are some tips to protect your catalytic converter.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2021 white Ford F-550 belonging to the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, located at 2319 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg. It was parked at the center.

An employee discovered and reported the theft on Monday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000 and the estimated damage is also $1,000.

In a separate incident, someone stole a red and white four-wheeler from a Megan Road residence in Neeses on Monday.

The theft was recorded on video surveillance, according to the person who reported the theft.

The four-wheeler is valued at $1,200.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Flu rates and hospitalizations are still on the rise after the worst November in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News