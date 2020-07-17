Cashier robbed of $200 at gunpoint in Orangeburg County

The two men had also been placed on trespass notice due to a prior incident.

The man told deputies that he physically had to push the men away from the window to keep them from crossing the threshold.

He said once the men realized he’d also called law enforcement, they fled the scene.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone attempted to break into the ATM machine at First Citizens Bank, located at 1820 Columbia Road, on Wednesday just before 2 a.m.

Officers responded to a tamper alarm.

Once they arrived on the scene, they saw where it appeared that someone attempted to pry the machine’s load port to try to access the cash inside of it.

The incident remains under investigation.

In an unrelated incident, someone took power tools from a Spring Valley Road home around midnight.

The tools are valued at $3,100.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.