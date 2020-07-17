Cashier robbed of $200 at gunpoint in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A man allegedly robbed a Cope gas station cashier at gunpoint, and the ordeal was captured on surveillance video on Tuesday.
Around 1:38 p.m., deputies got a call from a cashier at the Enmart gas station, located at 6004 Bamberg Road, regarding an armed robbery.
The cashier reported that a man entered the store and complained about the prices of merchandise there.
The man placed two small packs of Big Red chewing gum on the checkout counter and the cashier gave him a grand total, the report states.
The man produced 75 cents.
When the cashier opened the cash register, the man produced a silver handgun and demanded money, the report states.
The cashier told deputies that the man then grabbed cash from the drawer, totaling about $200, and then fled.
The case remains under investigation.
In an unrelated incident, a Southwest Circle man, in Cordova, reported on Wednesday at 4:52 a.m. that two men that he knows tried to break into his bedroom window.
The man claimed one of the men was armed.
The two men had also been placed on trespass notice due to a prior incident.
The man told deputies that he physically had to push the men away from the window to keep them from crossing the threshold.
He said once the men realized he’d also called law enforcement, they fled the scene.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone attempted to break into the ATM machine at First Citizens Bank, located at 1820 Columbia Road, on Wednesday just before 2 a.m.
Officers responded to a tamper alarm.
Once they arrived on the scene, they saw where it appeared that someone attempted to pry the machine’s load port to try to access the cash inside of it.
The incident remains under investigation.
In an unrelated incident, someone took power tools from a Spring Valley Road home around midnight.
The tools are valued at $3,100.
