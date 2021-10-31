Cash declines for RMC system; hospital blames COVID expenses, low volumes

The Regional Medical Center and its six primary care practices ended the budget year with $34 million less in cash due to lower volumes and higher expenses caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 hit the hospital in many different forms both from an inpatient census, outpatient census, outpatient revenue, the emergency department and also surgery,” RMC President and CEO David Southerland said.

“All those areas throughout the course of 2021 with COVID-19 were impacted because of a loss of volume,” he said.

According to the cash flow statement for the RMC and the Edisto Regional Health Services (its six primary care practices), RMC had $53 million in cash and cash equivalents in September 2020.

At the end of September 2021, which is also the end of the hospital's fiscal year, the hospital had $18.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Fundamentally, almost each month out of the year we spent more cash than we collected,” RMC Chief Financial Officer Amy Crouch said in answer to trustee Dr. Mohammad S. Nassri's question about the reason for the loss.

But Crouch says things are looking better.