Cash declines for RMC system; hospital blames COVID expenses, low volumes

The Regional Medical Center and its six primary care practices ended the budget year with $34 million less in cash due to lower volumes and higher expenses caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 hit the hospital in many different forms both from an inpatient census, outpatient census, outpatient revenue, the emergency department and also surgery,” RMC President and CEO David Southerland said.
“All those areas throughout the course of 2021 with COVID-19 were impacted because of a loss of volume,” he said.
According to the cash flow statement for the RMC and the Edisto Regional Health Services (its six primary care practices), RMC had $53 million in cash and cash equivalents in September 2020.
At the end of September 2021, which is also the end of the hospital's fiscal year, the hospital had $18.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.
“Fundamentally, almost each month out of the year we spent more cash than we collected,” RMC Chief Financial Officer Amy Crouch said in answer to trustee Dr. Mohammad S. Nassri's question about the reason for the loss.
But Crouch says things are looking better.
“We are trending back upwards in October,” Crouch said. “It looks as though we have hit our valley and are trending back up towards our peak.”
Trustee Betty Henderson requested the hospital itemize its losses for COVID so when federal money comes down for assistance, the hospital will know the exact extent of losses.
Southerland said he has submitted the hospital's itemized capital budget and operational funding request to the S.C. House Ways and Means Committee. He said it is on the committee's agenda.
For 2020-2021, RMC and its six primary care practices were $8.7 million in the red.
If not for the $13.9 million in COVID relief, the hospital system would have seen a loss of $23.6 million for the year.
Operating revenues for the hospital system for the year were down about $6.2 million from budget while operating expenses for the year were about $13.2 million over budget.
In 2019-2020, the hospital system ended up the year $7.7 million in the red.
Looking at the month of September 2021 alone, the hospital system had a total loss of $1.86 million. Inpatient revenues were about $2.7 million over budget due to large pharmacy charges, but outpatient revenues were about $6.7 below budget.
Crouch said outpatient revenues were below budget because the hospital postponed elective surgery cases and there were lower-than-expected charges in doctor office practice visits for September.
Total operating expenses were above budget for the month by about $2 million, primarily due to higher expenses in salaries, wages, benefits and contract labor.
Crouch also said supply expenses were about $1.2 million over budget for the month.
Professional expenses were also about $312,000 above budget for the month due to expenses involved in the hospital's current ambulatory surgery center litigation. RMC is challenging plans for a private surgery center across the road from the hospital.
Crouch said the hospital remains in compliance with all its bank debt covenants. The hospital has 116 days cash on hand compared to the minimum required of 100 days.
RMC Vice President Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson reported that for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the hospital’s six primary care practices saw visits down about 9,237.
That was due to the fact that the hospital had budgeted visits for two very highly productive providers who have since left the hospital's system.
The practices were $717,000 below budget, with one of six practices having met budget for the year.
For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Express Care saw visits 5,385 below budget and overall Express Care revenues were about $405,000 below budget for the year.
Even so, "We are showing a trajectory that is positive for the beginning of the fiscal year," Robinson said.
Nassri told trustees that he took a family member to Express Care twice over the past month and was impressed by the center.
“The place is clean, orderly and quiet and very efficient,” Nassri said. “We were very pleased with the service.”
In other business:
• Trustees elected board officers for 2022. The Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg was named chair; John Shuler, vice chair; Sonja Ehrhardt, secretary; Samantha Farlow-Moyd, at-large; and Boyd McLeod, at-large. Dr. Yvonne Johnson was initially nominated for an at-large position but decided to withdraw her name from the nomination in favor of Farlow-Moyd.
• RMC Advisor Terry Litchfield told trustees the hospital's Trustee Development Committee held a successful new board member orientation earlier in October.
• It was announced that influenza vaccines are available at the hospital for employees and for patients at discharge.
• Trustees went into closed session to receive the president's report, a community works update, a report from the quality care oversight committee, ERHS Board update, a Certificate of Need update, a revenue cycle update, materials management update, provider relief funding and Medicare accelerated funding update and a monthly report from the hospital's Chief Nursing Officer.