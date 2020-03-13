12 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina; no deaths reported

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Two more people in South Carolina were diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19, state health officials said.

One new case is in Lancaster County and one is in Kershaw County. There are now 12 cases in South Carolina, with eight around Camden, a city of about 7,200 people about 40 miles northeast of Columbia. No deaths have been reported.

Two of the infected people are members of a United Methodist Church in South Carolina and are in the hospital. The pastor of that church and two other members have voluntarily isolated themselves at home, South Carolina Conference Bishop L. Jonathan Holston said in a statement. He did not identify the church.

The state has tested 87 people for the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people with the virus are in just four countries: China and South Korea — where new cases are declining — and Iran and Italy, where they are not. The spread has slowed so much in China that the government sent a medical crew to Italy and offered surplus supplies to Iran and other countries in need.