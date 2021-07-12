 Skip to main content
Carolinas' gas prices up amid record demand
alert

{{featured_button_text}}
Gas illustration
GENE ZALESKI, T&D

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pump prices in the Carolinas are continuing to trend upward as gasoline demand reached a new Energy Information Administration record last week, which partially reflects the July 4th holiday weekend travel.

The price of crude oil fluctuated last week following OPEC’s failure to reach an agreement on production increases, and continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer. Last week ended with higher crude prices than the start, though still under $75/bbl. AAA believes those prices have the potential to increase this week, which will only lead to more expensive pump prices, especially amid robust demand.

“We’re in the midst of peak summer driving season with motorists hitting the roads for vacation and gas prices aren’t backing down,” said Tiffany Wright, Public Affairs Director, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “On average, motorists are paying nearly a dollar more per gallon than last summer to fill up.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.90, seeing a 1-cent increase on the week. This is 2 cents more expensive than a month ago and 86 cents more expensive than last year.

South Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.86, seeing a 5-cent increase on the week. This is 7 cents more expensive than a month ago and 92 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina is also a part of the nation’s top 10 largest increases and top 10 least expensive markets.

Monday's national gas price average was up to $3.14 per gallon.

Crude prices declined early last week due to a stronger dollar and market concerns about excess crude supply. However, prices increased following the release of EIA’s report that showed total domestic crude inventories decreased by 6.9 million bbl to 445.5 million bbl. If EIA’s next weekly report shows another decline in total domestic crude inventories, prices could climb further this week.

Local gas prices

Prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area on the afternoon of June 30:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive: $2.609 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.629 cash

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza, in front of Walmart: $2.639 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart: $2.639

• The Station, Charleston Highway: $2.659 cash

• BP Palmetto Express, Whittaker Parkway, near U.S. 21: $2.749

• Exxon, Edisto Drive: $2.7599 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun: $2.759 cash

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601: $2.789

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.789 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.789 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut Street and Ellis Avenue: $2.789

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road: $2.799 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road: $2.799 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway: $2.799 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.799 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass: $2.799

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets: $2.799 cash

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue: $2.799

• BP Palmetto Express, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road: $2.899 cash

