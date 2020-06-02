Carolina's Frank Martin reveals coronavirus experience

Over the last few months, our country and most of the world have experienced an unprecedented medical crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken many lives and has affected many in our community and it has shown that it does not discriminate and can affect any one of us, including me.

Early last month, in preparation for a knee-replacement surgery, I took a COVID-19 test on May 8. Two days later I received results that I had tested positive. I was shocked; I didn't have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home. I'm thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized.

My immediate concern was for my family, who I have been with every single day since mid-March, and if I had infected them; would they develop symptoms, would they have to be hospitalized; the anxiety, guilt, and general angst I experienced after testing positive was overwhelming. Thanks to God's will, a week later my family all tested negative, and I'm thankful to tell you that on May 23, my follow-up test results also came back negative. I can't thank my wife, Anya, and my children enough for the love and support and care they have shown me. I'm so thankful and appreciative for the wellbeing of my family and my personal health at this time, and I've thought and reflected on the many families who have not been as fortunate.