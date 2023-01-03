Carolina gas prices show temporary spike

CHARLOTTE – Frigid temperatures and a late December winter storm caused gas prices in the Carolinas to temporarily spike last week, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to briefly shut down.
“Prices at the pump will likely climb a little bit more before they stall again,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “We can continue to thank less expensive oil and the return to seasonal driving patterns for that.”
South Carolina’s current gas price average is now $2.98, having a 20-cent increase on the week. This is 8 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents less than a year ago.
North Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.03, having a 14-cent increase on the week. This is 13 cents less than a month ago and 3 cents less than a year ago.
Tuesday’s national average of $3.22 is 20 cents less than a month ago and 6 cents less than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks fell. More demand and less supply pushed pump prices higher.
