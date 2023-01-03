Carolina gas prices show temporary spike

11 die on roads

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a preliminary number of 11 people killed on South Carolina roadways during the New Year's holiday travel period beginning Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 6 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

For reference, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a preliminary number of 14 people killed on South Carolina roadways during the 2021-22 New Year's holiday travel period.