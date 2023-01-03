 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Carolina gas prices show temporary spike

  • 0

CHARLOTTE – Frigid temperatures and a late December winter storm caused gas prices in the Carolinas to temporarily spike last week, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to briefly shut down.

“Prices at the pump will likely climb a little bit more before they stall again,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “We can continue to thank less expensive oil and the return to seasonal driving patterns for that.”

South Carolina’s current gas price average is now $2.98, having a 20-cent increase on the week. This is 8 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents less than a year ago.

North Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.03, having a 14-cent increase on the week. This is 13 cents less than a month ago and 3 cents less than a year ago.

People are also reading…

Tuesday’s national average of $3.22 is 20 cents less than a month ago and 6 cents less than a year ago.

2022’s global coal use will surpass the last record set in 2013, according to a new report. The International Energy Agency says it expects coal use to reach its peak usage next year. Europe, India, and China’s demand for coal increased in 2022 as natural gas prices rose in response to the drop in Russian gas. Meanwhile, the demand for coal in the US declined. Coal is the dirtiest form of fossil fuel and the largest source of CO2 emissions in the world. The IEA expects global coal use to plateau from 2023 to 2025 before declining once again. It isn't all bad news, though. The IEA expects the world to install 2,400 gigawatts of renewable power in the next five years.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks fell. More demand and less supply pushed pump prices higher.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

11 die on roads

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a preliminary number of 11 people killed on South Carolina roadways during the New Year's holiday travel period beginning Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 6 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

For reference, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a preliminary number of 14 people killed on South Carolina roadways during the 2021-22 New Year's holiday travel period.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy falls short in first House speaker vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News