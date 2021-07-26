Carolina gas prices dip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with gas prices in the Carolinas declining, as U.S. gasoline demand remained relatively flat and crude oil prices began to fluctuate.

“It’s too early to determine if cheaper gas prices will be sustained or continue their downward trend,” said Tiffany Wright, public affairs director, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Part of the unknown is due to fluctuating crude oil prices.”

Crude prices dropped to a low of $66/bbl last Monday, but were back over $70/bbl by the end of the week. Prices initially dropped following news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that they have reached a deal to increase production in August. However, that promise has been compromised by concerns about the rise in COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand.

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.89, seeing a 1-cent decline on the week. This is 3 cents cheaper than a month ago but 91 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average also sits at $2.89, seeing a 2-cent decline on the week. This is 8 cents cheaper than a month ago but 99 cents more expensive than last year. Both states are part of the nation’s least expensive markets.