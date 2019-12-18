COLUMBIA -- The mystery is over.
Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch (6-6, 255) committed to South Carolina Wednesday during a nationally-televised ESPNU ceremony at his school in Columbia.
Burch, the center of an intense recruiting battle, chose the Gamecocks over finalists Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and defensive ends coach Mike Peterson were instrumental in Carolina landing the top prospect, who played high school ball alongside Muschamp's son.
The nation's No. 1 strongside defensive end, Burch saw head coaches from all five finalists visit Columbia in the last week to make their final pitches to the talented pass-rusher.
Burch created message board headlines this past weekend when he posted a Snapchat story from his Georgia official visit, a surprise stop in Athens on the final weekend before his recruiting process came to a close.
Burch also took official visits to LSU and Alabama. While he didn't take an official visit to either in-state school on his list, he's been at South Carolina more than any other program, and he had visited Clemson, just noticeably not during this football season.
Burch, ranked the No. 8 overall prospect in the country by www.rivals.com, accomplished the rare feat of keeping virtually everyone in the dark leading up to his decision.
That changed when he opened a gift box, put a Gamecocks ball cap on his head and announced his decision to commit to South Carolina on ESPNU on Wednesday afternoon.
The Gamecocks also landed MarShawn Lloyd, a five-star running back (5-10, 200) from DeMatha in Hyattsville, Maryland. He had offers including Georgia, Clemson, Penn State and LSU.
"It was amazing," Lloyd said of an in-home meeting with South Carolina coaches. "Coach Muschamp came, Coach Brown came, and the offensive line coach came. It was a definitely a special moment, being able to be with those coaches. I really liked it and enjoyed myself."
You have free articles remaining.
Quarterback
Four-star quarterback Luke Doty (6-1, 188) from Myrtle Beach signed Wednesday. He had offers from Auburn, FSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UNC, N.C. State, Virginia Tech and others.
"There were a few key reasons," Doty said of picking the Gamecocks. "The coaches have always been really, really good to us and they've been there from the beginning. That was actually the very first place we went to on a recruiting visit, so that played a big part of it.
"Another thing was being able to play for my state school. We sat down and talked about some things as a family and I think that was one of the biggest things was having the honor to play for my state and being able to represent my state at South Carolina.
CC's Wannamaker
Calhoun County offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker made it official on Wednesday.
As an unwavering South Carolina commit since April 2018, the Calhoun County offensive lineman (6-4, 330) signed on the first day of the early signing period to play for the Gamecocks.
The three-star Wannamaker picked South Carolina over Tennessee and Georgia State, saying of the Gamecocks: "It's a home environment. Everyone there is a people person and everyone is together."
Others
The early signing period runs through Friday, with South Carolina expected to ink 16-18 players during the three days.
Sixteen of the Gamecocks current commits were to put pen to paper Wednesday, with two targets on the board. Four of Carolina's current commits will wait until February to sign.
Other commits/signings for the Gamecocks on Wednesday include:
- Rico Powers - The four-star wide receiver (6-2, 180) from Atlanta chose USC over Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, N.C. State, Oregon and Tennessee.
- Jaheim Bell - A former Florida commitment, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bell, a three-star from Valdosta, Ga., committed to the Gamecocks as a tight end, joining Eric Shaw and transfer Nick Muse, who is already on the team, as tight ends who will count toward the 2020 class. He chose the Gamecocks over finalists Florida State and Oklahoma.
- Trai Jones - The three-star offensive guard (6-3, 270) from Abbeville chose South Carolina over Appalachian State, Miami and others.
- Rashad Amos - RB 6-0 213 Fayetteville, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
- O’Donnell Fortune* DB 6-1 172 Sumter
- Tonka Hemingway DL 6-2 259 Conway
- Dominick Hill* DB 6-0 188 Orlando, Fla.
- Joey Hunter DB 6-0 197 Atlanta (Sandy Creek)
- Mohamed Kaba* LB 6-2 212 Clinton, N.C.
- Vershon Lee* OL 6-3 300 Woodbridge, Va.
- Makius Scott DL 6-3 306 Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville)
- Eric Shaw ATH 6-4 205 Dadeville, Ala.
- Jazston Turnetine* OL 6-6 337 Ellenwood, Ga.
- Michael Wyman* WR 6-2 188 Greensboro, N.C
*Will enroll in January 2020
