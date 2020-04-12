Carol Barker writes: 'Surreal, but it's real'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s surreal. Anxiety hangs like a black cloud threatening to obliterate all the light that’s left in the world. At night, my sleep is intermittent and accompanied by uneasy dreams.

As another day of quarantine breaks – I’ve lost track of what number now, I reach for the TV remote, dreading the latest death count from COVID-19. But the need to know and to inform others that comes from a long career as a reporter outweighs the dread, and I click on, horrified yet again by the stark facts before me.

I thought I had written about every kind of horrific tragedy possible before retiring last year after 50 years as a journalist – floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, the massacre of the Mother Emanuel parishioners in Charleston, the house fire in Bamberg one frigid winter night that claimed the lives of multiple children, and on and on. But I never imagined I would see our country being brought to its knees by an invisible invader while health officials warn that even in the best-case scenario, 94,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from complications of the coronavirus. Every one of us will know someone who dies from this, one physician said on MSNBC.