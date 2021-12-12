CARES for now but more students key to future; S.C. State gets clean audit report

South Carolina State University received a clean audit report, the board of trustees members learned at its Dec. 2 meeting.

Trustee Wilbur Shuler, chairman of the finance and administration/operations committee reported that Stathis Poulos, of BDO LLP, the university’s external auditing firm, reported that the university received an unmodified opinion on its 2021 financial statement.

Shuler said the auditors received full cooperation in their efforts. He said the financial statement’s delayed submission to the state by the Oct. 1 deadline was the only finding.

“He pointed out some of the reasons for that, especially as it relates to technology and trying to extract data and stuff like that. He pointed out that we may need to take a look at our staff in the area because we may need to have a little more staffing,” Shuler said.

He continued, “I quickly said that until we get our enrollment up, we may not have continued money for that. So enrollment is everybody’s problem.”

As part of Shuler’s finance report, the board approved a resolution to use four contractors who’ve already been approved by the state Division of Procurement Services to complete projects on campus as they come forward and whose costs do not exceed $350,000.

The board also approved a $303,900 contract for a roof replacement project at the Miller F. Whittaker Library and a $444,800 contract for roof replacements at Moss Hall and the Crawford Engineering building.

The board also approved its continuation budget for FY 2021-22.

“We never officially approved a budget for '21-22. We all had a continuing because of all the other things that happened to us. We were supposed to do it at our last official meeting, but President (Alexander) Conyers made certain that the computer system got messed up,” Shuler joked, referring to the hacking of the university’s computer system in September and from which it is still recovering.

S.C. State Controller Brenda Walker gave a budget summary as of Sept. 30. The budget is based off a count of 2,139 students and a full-time equivalency, or FTE, of 1,925.

“As of Sept. 30, the university has realized about 48% of its operating revenue in total. That’s with tuition and fees,” Walker said. She noted that the university was closer to realizing approximately 56% of its operating revenue with the inclusion of sales and services of auxiliary service operations and sales and service of educational and other operations.

“We also recognized about 50% of the net of allowance that we have included in this budget. I think Trustee Shuler mentioned the importance of building a budget on the cash that we can spend instead of approved revenues that we realize in financial statements.

“We also have about $16.9 of the $22.4 million of state appropriations that have been allocated to the university, and we’ve collected about $231,000 through other revenues thus far and $20,000 in donations,” Walker said.

“So as of Sept. 30, the total operating revenue collected by the university was about $33.7 million,” the controller said.

“We are halfway there at this time,” Shuler said, as the university works to get to a budgeted operating revenue of $64,970,255.

“We’re in pretty good shape. ... We need to make sure that second semester enrollment does not drop tremendously,” he said.

As for the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding, Walker said, “We’ve got about $8.5 million set aside for that purpose this year. That will enable us to have projected revenue up to about $73.4 million to take care of the planned expenditures of about $71.4 million.”

She continued, “Then we’ll have an additional $2 million for other kinds of items that may need to be taken care of on behalf of the university. As of Sept. 30, our expenditures were at about $13.7 million, which is about 20 percent of the operating expenditures of $71.4 million. ... The reserves is not a part of this budget.”

Conyers said Walker was doing a commendable job.

“Ms. Walker stepped in this role after being on this campus less than a year physically after the previous CFO departed at the end of June. She stepped up to the plate,” the president said, noting that the delayed submission of the 2021 financial statements to the state was still “the closest we’ve been in almost a decade.”

“We were on track ... to make that Oct. 1 deadline until the system went down on the 26th of September. ... She was in the office trying to make this deadline when she found out that we had been hacked. So thanks to Ms. Walker and her team,” Conyers said.

The president also said increasing enrollment was key in the university’s fiscal management.

“This year we used $8 million of COVID CARES Act money to balance the budget. ... To make up for that $8 million, we would need at the in-state tuition rate 800 students. ... If you go back to my first day on the job, my overall goal was to grow the enrollment of the university by 1,000 students overall. It keeps us in that ballpark. So 800 is what we’re at a deficit of now to balance this budget,” Conyers said.

Shuler said, “We have money through CARES now, but it won’t be there forever. So we need those students. What he did not mention was that even though we have this money coming from students, appropriations grow accordingly with enrollment. ... So that will help us as well.”

As part of the report, Walker said the criteria through which the remainder of student aid funds would be dispersed from a third round of CARES Act funding was being worked on.

