Care packages readied for SCSU students in COVID-19 isolation, quarantine

More than a dozen volunteers recently packed totes with staples for South Carolina State University students in isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19.

The “We Care” effort is coordinated by the university’s Department of Biological and Physical Sciences. Healthy Blue is the primary sponsor by providing the totes, sanitizers and a monetary donation for nonperishable items. Packages also include such items as fresh fruits, canned soups, bottled water, healthy snacks, juices, waters, cleaning items and toiletries.

Students who test positive while on campus are directed to an isolation hall for 10 days. They are delivered meals daily while carrying out their studies in their rooms. Students exposed to COVID-19 are instructed to quarantine in their residences until cleared.

“We will give these packages from today to all those students,” said Dr. Ashley Evans Knowell, associate professor of biology/bioengineering science. “Then we will keep the nonperishable items to give to students in the future as they check into the isolation dorm or if they have to go into quarantine.”