Canoe park work to begin soon; $1.5M development to offer camping in Orangeburg area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction will begin soon on Lake Edisto Road for a new canoe park and campsite.

“It’s out for bid now, and it’s going to be done. As soon as the bid is open, they’re going to start construction. That’ll be on Lake Edisto Road,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“It’ll be a canoe park. There will be a place for camping, a boardwalk to the river for access, and there will be a building to have stuff in, and also there will be a small building for a (S.C. Department of Natural Resources) officer. It’ll kind of be like a playground and a camping area, and there will be a kayak launch,” Young said.

Young said the project is estimated to cost $1.5 million.

It will be a tourist attraction, he said.

“We’ve got a large group of people throughout the Lower Savannah region and the Orangeburg County region that do canoeing on the Edisto River, and this just gives them another place to access and have a destination point so they can canoe safely from Lake Edisto Road down to the Gardens, and back and forth,” Young said.